Russo's International Market opens downtown Grand Rapids location

Russo's International Market is set to open a downtown grocery store, bistro and deli.

GRAND RAPIDS - Family-owned Italian grocer, Russo’s International Market, has opened a second location in downtown Grand Rapids. It is located at the former Bagger Dave’s on 241 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Fulton Street location opening menu includes gourmet sandwiches, pizza, salads and Italian entrees. Kid-friendly options are also available.

The new location offers:

· Custom corporate gifts

· European deli

· A large selection of Michigan and Grand Rapids products

· Extensive selection of wine and beer

· In-store educational events

· Private label Russo’s brand products

· To-go menu items

· Dine-in eating options

· Outdoor seating

· Bar seating

· Produce and dairy staples

· Essential toiletries and home care items

· Coffee, espresso and cappuccino bar by local roaster Herman’s Boy

· Gelato bar



The location’s Art Prize hours will be Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to serve the growing number of downtown Grand Rapids’ residents and visitors.

