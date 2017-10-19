Safe Haven hosts events to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS - October is officially recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence thrives in silence, but when we all speak out together, we can prevent and end the violence taking place in our communities. We hope you will join us this October at the various events we are offering to raise awareness for domestic violence and promote Safe Haven's prevention efforts in our community. Tara Aday, Director of Prevention & Education, stopped by My West Michigan to talk about the following events:

• Sunday, October 22: For mothers, daughters, and special women in a teenager's life, our Mother Daughter Luncheon will provide a safe space to start the conversation about teen

dating violence.

• Monday, October 23: Join Safe Haven and the Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team in honoring those who have lost their lives to domestic violence at the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) Candlelight Vigil.

• Friday, October 27: Close out the month with a great night out at the Noto's Charity Wine Fest and support the critical services provided by Safe Haven.

Courtesy: Safe Haven Ministries

