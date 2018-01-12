Salt of the Earth celebrates Dr. King's favorite foods

FENNVILLE, MICH. - Salt of the Earth in Fennville is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
They're serving a special menu Jan. 11 through 14. It's a $30 prix fixe menu with some of Dr. King's favorite dishes.
A portion of the weekend sales will benefit The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
You can choose four of the following dishes for your meal:
- BARBECUE BRAISED BERKSHIRE PORK SHOULDER
- CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH FILET
- CANDIED SWEET POTATOES
- OVEN BAKED MAC & CHEESE
- BRAISED LOCAL GREENS
- BACON FAT BISCUIT
- PECAN PIE
- PRESERVED PEACH COBBLER
Reservations can be made by calling 269-561-7258.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs