Salt of the Earth celebrates Dr. King's favorite foods

Salt of the Earth MLK Dishes

Lauren Stanton, WZZM 9:50 AM. EST January 12, 2018

FENNVILLE, MICH. - Salt of the Earth in Fennville is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

They're serving a special menu Jan. 11 through 14. It's a $30 prix fixe menu with some of Dr. King's favorite dishes.

A portion of the weekend sales will benefit The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

You can choose four of the following dishes for your meal:

  • BARBECUE BRAISED BERKSHIRE PORK SHOULDER
  • CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH FILET
  • CANDIED SWEET POTATOES
  • OVEN BAKED MAC & CHEESE
  • BRAISED LOCAL GREENS
  • BACON FAT BISCUIT
  • PECAN PIE
  • PRESERVED PEACH COBBLER

Reservations can be made by calling 269-561-7258.

