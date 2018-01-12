Salt of the Earth celebrates Dr. King's favorite foods

Salt of the Earth is celerating MLK Weekend with some of Dr. King's favorite foods

FENNVILLE, MICH. - Salt of the Earth in Fennville is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

They're serving a special menu Jan. 11 through 14. It's a $30 prix fixe menu with some of Dr. King's favorite dishes.

A portion of the weekend sales will benefit The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

You can choose four of the following dishes for your meal:

BARBECUE BRAISED BERKSHIRE PORK SHOULDER

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH FILET

CANDIED SWEET POTATOES

OVEN BAKED MAC & CHEESE

BRAISED LOCAL GREENS

BACON FAT BISCUIT

PECAN PIE

PRESERVED PEACH COBBLER

Reservations can be made by calling 269-561-7258.

