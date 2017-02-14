Steve Couch owns Mr. Eat Right, a personal chef service

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Everyone has a different idea of what they would like to do on Valentine's Day. If you're someone who likes a low-key celebration, personal chef Steve Couch has a recipe worth considering.

Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops with Israeli Cous Cous, Sweet Chile, and Parsley Pistou

Learning to sear sea scallops is a great skill for the experimenting home cook. Almost sweet, with a beautiful, delicate texture, scallops can be paired with many different sides as a perfect protein. These are no exception, and are sure to impress your Valentine, this year. Other than the fact that this recipe can give you some great lunch leftovers for the next day, the best part is: it can be all be ready in less than an hour! So, enjoy!

Recipe Provided courtesy of Chef Steve Couch, Executive Chef of Mr. Eat Right: Personal Chef Services, www.mreatright.org

Israeli Couscous

1 Cup of Israeli Couscous

2 Cups of Water or Chicken Stock

2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Large Red Pepper, Small diced.

1 Large Shallot, minced

½ Dry White wine

1 T. Weber Brand Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoning

2 T Salted Butter

Fresh ground Black Pepper

Seared Scallops

1lb Jumbo Sea Scallops (Around 10)

Salt TT

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Grapeseed or Canola Oil

Parsley Pistou

I Bunch of Parsley, stems and all, rinsed, pat dry and chopped

1 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Garlic Clove, chopped

Zest of One Lemon

2 T Lemon Juice

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1. For the Pistou: Blend of all the pistou ingredients in a blender until smooth and emulsified. Add more salt to taste, if necessary. Set aside.

2. For Israeli Couscous : Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat in a medium saucepan and add the couscous. Stir until the couscous begins to color and smell toasty, 4 to 5 minutes. Add 2 cups water and salt to taste and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until the couscous is tender. Drain if any liquid remains in the pan.

3. In a skillet, add 2 T butter over medium heat. When it has melted, add the minced shallot and red pepper and cook, stirring until shallots are translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and herb seasoning, and pour in ½ Cup of a dry white wine, like chardonnay, and cook for 30 seconds with the heat on high. Reduce the heat, cooking and stirring until reduced by ½. Now, stir in the cooked couscous and turn off heat.

4. For the Seared Scallops: Heat oil in nonstick or cast iron skillet until very hot but not smoking. Pat scallops dry (VERY DRY), sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and add to pan. They should sizzle (if not, you need a hotter pan.) Shake gently to prevent sticking. After 2-3 minutes, flip each scallop over. They should have a pretty, golden-brown exterior, and an opaque inside. Sear the other side for 2 minutes, and then remove from the pan and place onto a side plate.

5. To assemble: Spoon some of the couscous mixture onto a plate, arrange the scallops over the top and drizzle the parsley pistou all around. Garnish with shaved green onions or chopped Parsley, if desired. Enjoy immediately, with as much passion as you can muster.

6. For the extra: Save the extra pistou to drizzle over scrambled eggs, omelets, and meats; or, mix any leftover couscous with ½ cup of plain non-fat Greek yogurt, seasoning it with salt and pepper, and finishing it with a drizzle of the bright pistou sauce.

From private dinners enjoyed with your family or parties with your friends or coworkers, to team-building cooking classes for your work staff or social groups, Mr. Eat Right is ready to serve you! We just make life easier.

So, how does it all work?

We first meet with all of our clients to get to know them and their needs/goals. We help you choose your selections from suggested menus, or work with you to design your own. We set up a time to prepare all of the meals in your home, with quality fresh ingredients purchased that day. You come home, open your fridge, and discover something wonderful; or, you sit back, relax, and finally enjoy your own events! And it is much more affordable than you would think! We accommodate clients who enjoy many different eating preferences, such as gluten-free, vegetarian, or kosher diets to name a few! For more information, or to get eating, contact us!

For more information, visit mreatright.org.

