The Seita Scholars Program helps foster kids start college at Western Michigan University off right.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - When foster children become too old for the system, it is often difficult for them to head off to college with everything they need to start off on the right foot. At Western Michigan University, there is a program called Seita Scholars that helps provide some of the must-have's for students heading to campus.

The goal of the program is to create an easier transition for the students that leads to success in college and in a career. The program also hopes to develop a community among Western Michigan University students and graduates who have been a part of the foster care system.

The program also educates students and helps them incorporate their past into opportunities for their future success.

Currently only between 2 and 4 percent of young people from the foster care system earn college degrees, but the Seita program has more than 100 graduates and graduation rates above the national average.

