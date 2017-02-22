Professional Home Photos

Facts on staging from the National Association of Realtors:

Almost a third of home buyers are more willing to overlook a fault when the home is staged.

Over 81% of buyers find it easier to visualize the property as their future home when it's staged.

Over 95% of "Buyer's Agents" say that home staging has at least some effect on the buyer's view of the home.

Facts on using professional photography for your home:

61% more clicks online than average listing photos.

Listings with professional photos sell for more money and quicker!

"I'd venture to say that the single most important factor in selling a home is good photography." ~ Inman

The Mitten Team offers all of our clients professional photography, we pay for that for them as well as stage their home before hand.

With everyone searching online now for homes it's important to make your home stand out and professional staging and photography will do that.

