Sell your home with virtual staging

Virtual staging: bedroom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When you're selling your home, staging can be an important tool in the process. If you can't afford traditional staging, virtual staging may be just what you need.

Real Estate team "The Mitten Team" offers free virtual staging to their clients.

The photos shown in the segment were taken by Next Door Photos.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV