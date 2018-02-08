Seventy-Six restaurant shares its love story, sweets and spirits

HOLLAND, MICH. - If you're looking for a place to take your loved one on Valentine's Day, you may want to consider Seventy-Six Restaurant in Holland.
Owner Luke Grill shares how his parents helped to inspire the restaurant's name and gives us a glimpse of the sweets and spirits you can order when you dine there.
For more information, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs