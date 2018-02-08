Seventy-Six restaurant shares its love story, sweets and spirits

Seventy-Six, 52 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

HOLLAND, MICH. - If you're looking for a place to take your loved one on Valentine's Day, you may want to consider Seventy-Six Restaurant in Holland.

Owner Luke Grill shares how his parents helped to inspire the restaurant's name and gives us a glimpse of the sweets and spirits you can order when you dine there.

