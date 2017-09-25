WZZM
'Seventy-Six' set to Open in Downtown Holland

September 25, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH - Chef Luke Grill has had enormous success as the founder and chef at Public in downtown Zeeland.
 
Now he's expanding his culinary influence with a new location in downtown Holland.  Right on 8th Street near the Farmers Market and Civic Center, "Seventy-Six" is set to open Oct. 3rd.
 
Seventy-Six is named for the year Luke's parents were married.  He says the restaurant will feature farm-to-table meals that are fresh, with no freezers even in the kitchen.  He says the decor is beautiful.
 
He visited My West Michigan to talk about his new venture.

