'Seventy-Six' set to Open in Downtown Holland

HOLLAND, MICH - Chef Luke Grill has had enormous success as the founder and chef at Public in downtown Zeeland.
Now he's expanding his culinary influence with a new location in downtown Holland. Right on 8th Street near the Farmers Market and Civic Center, "Seventy-Six" is set to open Oct. 3rd.
Seventy-Six is named for the year Luke's parents were married. He says the restaurant will feature farm-to-table meals that are fresh, with no freezers even in the kitchen. He says the decor is beautiful.
He visited My West Michigan to talk about his new venture.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs