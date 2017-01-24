Sisters in Support program at D.A. Blodgett – St. John's

Mom & Child Hands

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This January, our country will celebrate the 15th annual National Mentoring Month, and D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s is participating in this campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring programs to connect young moms with caring adults.

We are encouraging our female community members to become a mentor to a young mom by participating in our Sisters in Support programs.

Sisters in Support Program: Carrying a child and being a mom can be difficult and overwhelming whoever you are. We have a great way to help pregnant women, first time mothers, and/or mothers of many children in our Sisters In Support program.

It’s a program where young mothers in need are matched with female mentors in the community. Volunteer “Sisters” act as friends and role models to help these women who are learning to cope with parenting, school, and financial.

Most Sisters-In-Support (SIS) clients are teenagers, but others are in their early twenties and may have more than one child. Some are pregnant; others already have one or more children. Some live with family; others live on their own.

All of the moms participate in the SIS program voluntarily.

You must be at least twenty years old or a college student, and have the use of a car. We ask for a one-year commitment to spend time once a week with a young mom and her child.

Remember, you do not have to be a mom to help a mom.

To learn more about becoming a mentor at D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s, visit www.dabsj.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)