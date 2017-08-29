Smart Money: Back-to-school expenses

Education kid

OVERVIEW

Educational expenses are nondeductible unless the Internal Revenue Code provides a deduction or credit.

Education credits may not be claimed by a taxpayer if someone else claims the taxpayer as a dependent.

Taxpayers may not obtain a double benefit from education expenditures. For example, you may not claim a credit or deduction for expenditures paid with scholarships or other tax-free funds.

DEDUCTIONS

Educational expenses may qualify as business expenses if they are related to current employment and do not qualify the taxpayer for another job or profession.

A deduction is available for qualified higher education tuition and related expenses incurred at eligible post-secondary institutions even if the taxpayer does not itemize deductions.

But only through 2016, unless extended by Congress.

The maximum annual deduction is $4,000.

Employees may be able to deduct unreimbursed job-related education expenses if they itemize deductions. Expenses for entering a new line of work are not deductible.

Taxpayers may be able to deduct up to $2,500 of student loan interest even if they do not itemize deductions.

CREDITS

The American Opportunity Tax Credit applies to an eligible student’s first four years at an eligible college or vocational school leading to a degree or other recognized education credential. The maximum annual credit is $2,500 per eligible student.

The Lifetime Learning Credit applies to a broader range of students because all years of post-secondary education are eligible. The maximum annual credit is $2,000 per tax return regardless of how many students qualify.

TAX-ADVANTAGED STRATEGIES

Taxpayers may avoid the 10% early withdrawal penalty on IRA withdrawals before the owner reaches age 59 ½ if used for qualified higher education expenses. Withdrawals are still subject to ordinary income tax.

Qualified tuition programs (a.k.a. 529 plans) permit tax-free distributions if used for qualified educational expenses.

Coverdell Education Savings Accounts allow tax-free distributions if funds are used for qualified education expenses, and can be used for K-12 education costs in addition to college expenses.

PARTING THOUGHTS

Most tax provisions become limited or unavailable at certain income thresholds and/or are subject to other specific limitations.

The devil is in the details. Pay close attention to qualification requirements for eligible expenses, institutions and students.

Taxpayers may not claim education credits and the tuition and fees deduction for the same student in a particular tax year.

Beginning in 2016 students typically must retain Form 1098-T Tuition Statement provided by the educational institution.

Consult IRS Publication 970, Tax Benefits for Education, for detailed guidance. https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p970.pdf

