Smart Money: Do I need to file a tax return?

It's time to start working on your taxes.
Chris Harper, an Instructor at Grand Valley State University and Senior Manager with Hungerford Nichols, is here to talk about who actually needs to file a return.
Income Considerations
- Thresholds vary by income, filing status and age.
- A general threshold is the sum of the standard deduction and the applicable personal exemption.
- Commonly encountered gross income thresholds for requirement to file a 2016 federal income tax return
Single and under age 65: $10,350
Single and 65 or older: $11,900
Head of household and under age 65: $13,350
Head of household and age 65 or older: $14,900
Married filing jointly and both spouses under age 65: $20,700
Married filing jointly and one spouse age 65 or older: $21,950
Married filing jointly and both spouses age 65 or older: $23,200
- https://www.irs.gov/uac/do-i-need-to-file-a-tax-return is a helpful resource
Was Tax Withheld or Paid?
- You may want to file a return to claim a refund even if your income does not require a 2016 tax return.
- Filing a tax return may be necessary to claim refunds in the following situations
An employer withheld tax from your pay.
Another payer withheld tax during the year.
You made estimated tax payments for the year.
You applied your 2015 overpayment to your 2016 tax return.
Tax Credits or Penalties
- Even if your income is below the applicable threshold you should file a return if you are eligible for any of the following credits.
Earned Income Credit
Additional Child Tax Credit
American Opportunity Credit
Credit for Federal Tax on Fuels
Premium Tax Credit
Health Coverage Tax Credit
- You may need to file if you owe a penalty for not having health insurance.
- You might owe tax if you received advanced payment of the Premium Tax Credit that was too large, thus requiring you to repay a portion of the credit.
Remember State and Possibly City Returns
- State and city rules will differ from the federal guidelines.
- Even if you don’t have a requirement to file, you may choose to file a return to claim a refund that is owed to you.
Non-Tax Considerations
- Do you need income tax documentation for student financial aid applications?
- Perhaps a bank needs a copy of your tax return for loan documentation?
Courtesy: Chris Harper, www.hungerfordnichols.com
