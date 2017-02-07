Smart Money: Do I need to file a tax return?

Tax Preps

It's time to start working on your taxes.

Chris Harper, an Instructor at Grand Valley State University and Senior Manager with Hungerford Nichols, is here to talk about who actually needs to file a return.

Income Considerations

Thresholds vary by income, filing status and age.

A general threshold is the sum of the standard deduction and the applicable personal exemption.

Commonly encountered gross income thresholds for requirement to file a 2016 federal income tax return

Single and under age 65: $10,350

Single and 65 or older: $11,900

Head of household and under age 65: $13,350

Head of household and age 65 or older: $14,900

Married filing jointly and both spouses under age 65: $20,700

Married filing jointly and one spouse age 65 or older: $21,950

Married filing jointly and both spouses age 65 or older: $23,200

https://www.irs.gov/uac/do-i-need-to-file-a-tax-return is a helpful resource

Was Tax Withheld or Paid?

You may want to file a return to claim a refund even if your income does not require a 2016 tax return.

Filing a tax return may be necessary to claim refunds in the following situations

An employer withheld tax from your pay.

Another payer withheld tax during the year.

You made estimated tax payments for the year.

You applied your 2015 overpayment to your 2016 tax return.

Tax Credits or Penalties

Even if your income is below the applicable threshold you should file a return if you are eligible for any of the following credits.

Earned Income Credit

Additional Child Tax Credit

American Opportunity Credit

Credit for Federal Tax on Fuels

Premium Tax Credit

Health Coverage Tax Credit

You may need to file if you owe a penalty for not having health insurance.

You might owe tax if you received advanced payment of the Premium Tax Credit that was too large, thus requiring you to repay a portion of the credit.

Remember State and Possibly City Returns

State and city rules will differ from the federal guidelines.

Even if you don’t have a requirement to file, you may choose to file a return to claim a refund that is owed to you.

Non-Tax Considerations

Do you need income tax documentation for student financial aid applications?

Perhaps a bank needs a copy of your tax return for loan documentation?

Courtesy: Chris Harper, www.hungerfordnichols.com

