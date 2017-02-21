Smart Money: Selecting a tax professional

Tax help

Credentials

·Check for professional credentials such as CPA, attorney or enrolled agent.

·Ask the preparer for his or her Preparer Tax Identification Number; all paid preparers must have one.

·You may check on a Michigan CPA’s status using this site: https://www.lara.michigan.gov/colaLicVerify/

·The IRS provides a helpful online resource for selecting a qualified preparer: https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

Integrity

·Research the preparer’s history with the Better Business Bureau.

·Verify the license status of a credentialed preparer.

·Investigate your preparer for disciplinary actions.

CPAs: State Board of Accountancy

Attorneys: State Bar Association

Enrolled Agents: www.IRS.gov

·Ask for referrals from trusted acquaintances.

·Even a simple inquiry using an Internet search engine could reveal critical information.

·Competent and ethical professionals will ask for records and receipts to ensure they prepare a complete and accurate tax return.

Accessibility

·Tax authorities may contact taxpayers to request additional information after a tax return has been filed.

·Ensure that your tax preparer will be available after April for issues that arise after the filing deadline.

·Is your tax professional available for tax planning and other consulting services that add value beyond simply filing a tax return?

Fees

·Obtain an understanding of fees before engaging a tax preparer.

·Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of the refund.

Cautious Skepticism

·Taxpayers are responsible for the return they file even if someone else prepares the return!

· Most preparers are honest and competent, but some unscrupulous preparers take advantage of people each year.

·Avoid preparers who claim exaggerated refunds or charge a fee that is contingent on your tax refund.

·Be very skeptical if your tax return results seem too good to be true.

·Never sign a blank tax return.

Courtesy: Chris Harper, www.hungerfordnichols.com

