WZZM
Close

Sneak peek at spring fashion trends

Spring Fashion Trends

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:41 AM. EST January 22, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Courtney Hunt from Humanity Boutique gives us a sneak peek at what's going to be hot for spring!

She talks about layered ruffle sleeves, wrap skirts, floral maxi dresses and the mauve/lavender color trend.

You can find these looks and more at Humanity Boutique at 40 Monroe Center NW in Grand Rapids or at www.humanity-boutique.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories