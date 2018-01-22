Sneak peek at spring fashion trends

Humanity Boutique

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Courtney Hunt from Humanity Boutique gives us a sneak peek at what's going to be hot for spring!

She talks about layered ruffle sleeves, wrap skirts, floral maxi dresses and the mauve/lavender color trend.

You can find these looks and more at Humanity Boutique at 40 Monroe Center NW in Grand Rapids or at www.humanity-boutique.com.

