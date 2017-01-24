'Soup's On For All!' event less than a week away

Soup in red bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The annual "Soup's On For All!" takes place next Monday at the B.O.B. in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The event raises more than $100,000 annually for the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen and starts at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, at 20 Monroe Avenue NW.

God’s Kitchen is a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan and served 175,000 meals last year to people in need with no questions asked.

More than 30 different soups are available, all donated by area restaurants, along with breads and desserts.

The soup is served by volunteers, community leaders and media personalities.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. They are available in advance at Schuler Books & Music, Michigan Church Supply or at ccwestmi.org.

Each guest also gets to take home a hand-painted bowl. The bowl, which was painted by a volunteer, serves as a reminder of how hunger is an everyday reality in our community. Several bands will also be providing entertainment throughout the evening.

