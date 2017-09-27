Southwest Michigan Winery Tours Highlight the Fall Season

Fenn Valley is one of many vineyards offering winery tours this Fall.

West Michigan is the place to be when it comes to Fall. Winery, vineyard, and orchard tours are happening at a number of places throughout our area.

We stopped by Fenn Valley Vineyards in Fennville, where it's harvest time. You can take a wagon ride through the vineyard and taste grapes right off the vine. Then head inside the winery to taste the wine made from the grapes grown right there on the property. Check out details on the vineyard tours at https://www.fennvalley.com/events/

Other must see places this fall include Crane's Pie Pantry, Restaurant and Winery right down the road from Fenn Valley in Fennville. Although they may be known for their bakery and restaurant, Crane's sports a robust winery creating both wines and ciders on their 5th generation family-owned land. Crane's Winery was established with teh goal of bringing only high quality wine and cider to you, with small batch expertise and artistry. For more information, check out http://cranespiepantry.com/winery/

Virtue Cider is also in Fennville. They're hosting their 2nd annual Apple Fest from Thursday Sept. 28th to Sunday Oct. 1st. They'll release their farmhouse cider, Persheron, and will host different activities each day. They'll have apple pressing demos, cidermaking lessons, apple-bobbing, cart rides drawn by Percheron horses, local food for purchase, outdoor concerts from Bone Jugs and !ESSO! Afrojam Funkbeat, and much more! For details check out http://www.virtuecider.com/events/

You can also check out Mcintosh Apple Orchards and Winery in South Haven. They have a wonderful selection of wines that are made and bottled on the property. A selection of premium fruit wines help to round out their selection. They invite you to come to the winery and taste their wines, enjoying them in the beautiful surroundings of the orchards. Gather with friends and family and let these wines find a special place in your cellar or home.

Cogdal Vineyards in South Haven also offers small batch wines by applying their superb winemaking skills to both estate grown and selectively sourced grapes. They even have live music, wine dinners, and events, giving you more reasons to stop by for a taste.

You can also enjoy the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail. Enjoy all that Southwest Michigan has to offer, where the views are only rivaled by what's in your glass. Ask anyone who's been here and they'll say the same thing: this place has a way of lifting the weight of life off your shoulders. Perhaps that's why so many visitors, families, and adventure-seekers flock to the area every summer and fall. Here, masterful winemakers have clustered the wineries and tasting rooms within a short drive of each other. Each offers a different experience whether you seek a romantic getaway, expert advice on selecting the right wine, dinner overlooking the vineyards, or a grape-stomping good time. Come experience award-winning wineries and attractions, all of which are connected and easy to journey between. For details check out http://miwinetrail.com/

