Spring Break fashions from Duffield Lane

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Spring Break isn't too far away -- that's why Jamie Loeks Duffield, founder of the women's clothing brand Duffield Lane, stopped by My West Michigan with some looks from its Resort and Seersucker collection that is available for upcoming Spring Breakers.

She also showed off some of the accessories by the other brands they carry in their East Grand Rapids boutique that will go along with the spring break theme.

For more information on the outfits you saw on My West Michigan, click HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV