StageGR to Perform The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - StageGR is Grand Rapids' newest theatre non-profit providing year-round performing arts opportunities for the area's youth.

StageGR will be performing "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum in May.

StageGR, now in its second year, has produced eight musical productions with 200 students from 45 schools participating. The theatre company offers programming throughout the year consisting of popular musicals appealing to a wide variety of audiences.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a hilarious musical about a group of quirky adolescents vying for first place in a spelling competition. Fast-paced, with zany, side-splitting laughs and memorable songs throughout, the show demonstrates the life lesson that you don't have to be the winner to win.

Performances are at the Meijer Theater in the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets are $12 and will be available online at stageGR.org and at the door.

