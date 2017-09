Dixie's Tupperware Party

Dixie’s Tupperware Party is Friday, Sept. 22 & Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. It takes place at Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University. Tickets are $40. Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office, call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit millerauditorium.com.

