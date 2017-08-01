Star Paula Patton discusses new ABC show, 'Somewhere Between'

Somewhere Between

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - “Somewhere Between,” a suspenseful thriller, stars Paula Patton (“Warcraft”) as Laura Price, a local news producer in San Francisco helping the police hunt down a serial killer.

After the killer strikes close to home, a twist of fate allows a “Groundhog Day”-type reset, and Laura relives the week prior to the string of murders.

Unlike “Groundhog Day,” she only has one chance. Can she change fate and stop the killer?

As she unravels the mysterious connection between herself and the killer, she realizes that fate is written in stone and that changing events will require an ultimate sacrifice.

“Somewhere Between” airs Tuesday's at 10 p.m. on WZZM 13.

