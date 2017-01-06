Stars of ABC Comedy 'Dr. Ken'

Stars of Dr. Ken

Ken Jeong is famous for being a doctor in real life and on TV. On the next episode of Dr. Ken (airing, Friday, Jan. 6), Jeong reunites with Gillian Jacobs, his former co-star from Community.

Jacobs shows up as Dr. Ken’s new intern Erin, leaving Ken’s wife Allison (Nakamura) feeling a bit insecure when Erin’s admiration for Ken veers into flirtatious territory.

Additional guest stars include the C&C Music Factory's Robert Clivillés and Zelma Davis, known for their 1990 hit song, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).”

Dr. Ken airs Friday nights at 8:30 p.m. on WZZM 13.

