Stars of ABC Comedy 'Dr. Ken'

Ken Jeong is famous for being a doctor in real life and on TV. On the next episode of Dr. Ken (airing, Friday, Jan. 6), Jeong reunites with Gillian Jacobs, his former co-star from Community.
Jacobs shows up as Dr. Ken’s new intern Erin, leaving Ken’s wife Allison (Nakamura) feeling a bit insecure when Erin’s admiration for Ken veers into flirtatious territory.
Additional guest stars include the C&C Music Factory's Robert Clivillés and Zelma Davis, known for their 1990 hit song, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).”
Dr. Ken airs Friday nights at 8:30 p.m. on WZZM 13.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs