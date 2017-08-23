WZZM
Staying safe as the new school year gets underway

Back to School Safety

Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute , WZZM 9:55 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here are a few ways for kids and adults to stay safe as the new school year gets underway!

For Families

  1. Get tracking software on your teen’s phone
  2. Know where to be picked up
  3. Have a pre-established route
  4. Walk with friends
  5. Don’t rush to the bus
  6. Obey the proper crossing rules

For Teen Drivers

  1. Make sure your teen doesn’t distract themselves with their phone while driving
  2. Don’t have a party in your car
  3. Make sure everyone is in their seat, buckled up, with the music at a reasonable volume
  4. Drive to school early
  5. Slow down for school zones

