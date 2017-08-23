Staying safe as the new school year gets underway

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here are a few ways for kids and adults to stay safe as the new school year gets underway!
For Families
- Get tracking software on your teen’s phone
- Know where to be picked up
- Have a pre-established route
- Walk with friends
- Don’t rush to the bus
- Obey the proper crossing rules
For Teen Drivers
- Make sure your teen doesn’t distract themselves with their phone while driving
- Don’t have a party in your car
- Make sure everyone is in their seat, buckled up, with the music at a reasonable volume
- Drive to school early
- Slow down for school zones
