Staying safe as the new school year gets underway

Kids School Bus

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here are a few ways for kids and adults to stay safe as the new school year gets underway!

For Families

Get tracking software on your teen’s phone Know where to be picked up Have a pre-established route Walk with friends Don’t rush to the bus Obey the proper crossing rules

For Teen Drivers

Make sure your teen doesn’t distract themselves with their phone while driving Don’t have a party in your car Make sure everyone is in their seat, buckled up, with the music at a reasonable volume Drive to school early Slow down for school zones

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV