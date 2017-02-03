Super Bowl LI: Game day party tips

Football Party Tips

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The good news: your team made it into the Super Bowl. The bad news: you couldn’t score tickets to the big game.

While tailgating is an age-old tradition, the rise of "homegating" and celebrating the game from the comfort of your home has become a tradition of its own!

In fact, 78-percent of Americans watch NFL games with family or friends either at their home or at someone else’s home at some point during the season. And whether you’re part of the 40-percent of Americans who prefer to spend their time parked in front of the TV at an NFL homegating party, or the 27-percent who enjoy eating and drinking in the kitchen during the game, an NFL homegating party caters to fans of all ages and interests.

Lifestyle expert Maureen Petrosky shares some of her favorite ways to make your party as memorable as the game itself! Some of Maureen’s tips include:

Decorate like a pro to get your crowd excited for the game. Use a team throw as a tablecloth, color code your ice buckets and use team coasters all around the house to get your friends and family in the football spirit.

Crock-tails! Use your slow cooker in an unexpected way to serve a warm drink to guests. This is especially memorable when set up outside in the cooler months and as guests play their own game of football.

Appetizers are the food most football viewers want to eat. Want to get the kids involved - why not set up a Tater Tot bar?

Don't forget the dessert! Complete your NFL homegating spread with touchdown treats like football brownies, or football-shaped ice cream sandwiches.

