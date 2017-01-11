Surviving the loss of someone close to you

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ways to cope with the loss of a loved one:
- Understand the five stages of grief.
- Acknowledge your grief.
- Share your grief with others.
- Seek professional help if you need it.
- Commit to not rushing yourself.
- Take one day at a time.
- Celebrate small victories.
- Evaluate your love with an honest lens.
Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute
