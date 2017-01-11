WZZM
Surviving the loss of someone close to you

Coping with Loss of Loved One

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:06 AM. EST January 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ways to cope with the loss of a loved one:

  1. Understand the five stages of grief.
  2. Acknowledge your grief.
  3. Share your grief with others.
  4. Seek professional help if you need it.
  5. Commit to not rushing yourself.
  6. Take one day at a time.
  7. Celebrate small victories.
  8. Evaluate your love with an honest lens.

Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute

(© 2017 WZZM)


