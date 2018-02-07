Sweet team building experience for My West Michigan

Chocolate Postcard

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The My West Michigan team traveled to Grand Haven to check out a unique team building activity at Chocolates by Grimaldi.

Each team had to flavor their chocolate, create a design and market it to the judges. Then the winning team was announced.

According to Chocolates by Grimaldi:

Our Team Building Event is a one of a kind activity that will reward your team with a fun creative and competitive experience and help them grow stronger as a team at the same time!

If you're interested in learning more, please contact:

Chocolates by Grimaldi

219 N 7th St Centertown

Grand Haven, Michigan

616-935-7740

