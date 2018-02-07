Sweet team building experience for My West Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The My West Michigan team traveled to Grand Haven to check out a unique team building activity at Chocolates by Grimaldi.
Each team had to flavor their chocolate, create a design and market it to the judges. Then the winning team was announced.
According to Chocolates by Grimaldi:
Our Team Building Event is a one of a kind activity that will reward your team with a fun creative and competitive experience and help them grow stronger as a team at the same time!
If you're interested in learning more, please contact:
- Chocolates by Grimaldi
- 219 N 7th St Centertown
- Grand Haven, Michigan
- 616-935-7740
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs