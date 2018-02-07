WZZM
Sweet team building experience for My West Michigan

Sweet Competition at Chocolates by Grimaldi

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:14 AM. EST February 07, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The My West Michigan team traveled to Grand Haven to check out a unique team building activity at Chocolates by Grimaldi.

Each team had to flavor their chocolate, create a design and market it to the judges. Then the winning team was announced.

According to Chocolates by Grimaldi

Our Team Building Event is a one of a kind activity that will reward your team with a fun creative and competitive experience and help them grow stronger as a team at the same time! 

If you're interested in learning more, please contact:

  • Chocolates by Grimaldi
  • 219 N 7th St Centertown
  • Grand Haven, Michigan
  • 616-935-7740

