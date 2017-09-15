Tailgating Technology

Tailgating with technology

UE Wonderboom - Tested tough against bumps, drops, and splashes, Wonderboom keeps up with your life. Sing along as you’re getting ready for the big game, then toss it in your car’s cup holder and take your music with you on the road.

Samsung Gear 360 - Capture the game from every angle in crisp 4K resolution with Gear 360. This pocket–sized camera films spherical, 360–degree scenes at quadruple the resolution of standard HD, so your videos have more detail in every direction. Share your videos on YouTube, Facebook, or immerse yourself in the scene with Gear VR.

UA Protect Stash Case – Get powerful defense with a shockproof case design and multiple layers of device protection. The UA Protect Stash case is proven tough like your favorite team, having passed a ten-foot drop test onto concrete. Which is exactly the sort of protection you'll want.

Moto Z2 Force and mods – With Moto ShatterShield™ your screen is guaranteed not to crack or shatter.* And with a super sleek, unibody design crafted from 7000 series aluminum, it’s as elegant as it is durable. And, you can make it something entirely new with moto mods™, and set your imagination free.

Mophie Powerstation – You live on the go, with your smartphone, tablet and portable gaming devices keeping you connected, informed and entertained. The mophie powerstation can make sure you never miss a beat with its quick-charging 4000 mAh external battery.

Courtesy: Verizon

© 2017 WZZM-TV