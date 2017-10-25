WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Taking the Jump, Saying Goodbye, and Moving forward to Your Goals

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

You Have to Take the Leap and Press forward to Your Goal

1.    Focus On Your Goals—Not The Risks

2.     Reduce Your Perception Of The Risk

3.     Pursue Goals You Are Passionate About

4.     Take Risks Early And Get Conservative Later

5.     Don’t Worry About Other People’s Perceptions Of You

6.     Be Patient and Stay Positive/ Keep Educating Yourself

Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories