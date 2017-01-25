Taking the stress out of grocery shopping

Grocery Cart

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grocery shopping can be tough and expensive.

According to the National Resource Defense Council, 40 percent of all of the food Americans buys is thrown away before it’s even used, which equates to nearly 300lbs of food that each of us throw away annually.

A family of four loses $1,500 per year on food that’s wasted, so it’s important to shop with a plan.

On the plate today Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary’s shares tips on how to take the stress out of grocery shopping.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken breast

8 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 medium onion, diced

5 stalks of celery, diced

5 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

1 ½ tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 cup frozen peas

8 ounces no yolk egg noodles

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for the egg noodles in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer, cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes. Add egg noodles, and simmer for an additional 8-10 minutes until noodles are tender

Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

2 pounds tilapia

4 Tbsp. blackening seasoning

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

Broccoli Slaw

14 ounces broccoli slaw (store bought-produce aisle)

½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

Juice and zest from 1 lime

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve

Pineapple Salsa

2 cups diced pineapple

1 Serrano chili, seeded and diced

¼ cup diced red onion

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

1 clove of garlic, minced

Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl, refrigerate until ready to serve

4 corn tortillas, lightly warmed

Wedges of lime for garnish

Fish Preparation:

Preheat broiler, brush fish with oil and sprinkle evenly with blackening seasoning. Broil for 5-6 minutes until fish flakes easily with a fork and the internal temperature is 145°F. Remove from oven and flake fish into serving bowl. To serve: Spoon, slaw on bottom of tortilla, top with fish and salsa. Garnish with wedges of lime

Bourbon & Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds pork tenderloin

¼ tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. ground black pepper

¼ cup bourbon

½ cup pure maple syrup

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine bourbon, maple syrup, garlic, apple cider vinegar, honey and mustard in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium low heat for 3-5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Divide sauce into 2 separate bowls: 1 for raw pork and 1 for cooked pork. Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium heat with 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil. Sear pork on all sides ad remove to a baking pan that is lined with aluminum foil. Brush pork with ½ of the glaze (for raw pork) and roast for 15-20 minutes or until a thermometer registers an internal temperature of 155°F is reached. Cover pork with foil and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice and serve with remaining glaze reserved for cooked pork.

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients:

3 pounds bone- in chicken pieces, skin removed and seasoned with salt and pepper.

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup dry red wine

1 (15oz) can whole tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 medium onion, sliced

8oz. cremini mushrooms, quartered

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

Preparation:

Dredge chicken pieces in flour, shaking off excess. In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and brown chicken on all sides until golden brown about 8 minutes. Add chicken pieces to slow cooker. Deglaze pan with red wine and cook for 2-4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add wine, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, garlic, and Italian seasoning to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 ½ hours. Add in bell pepper and continue to cook for an additional 30 minutes.

Vegetable and Side Dishes

Roasted Baby Carrots and Potatoes (Monday)

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Combine the following ingredients in a large mixing bowl: 1 ½ lb. Yukon potatoes washed and diced into 1 inch cubes, 1 lb. washed baby carrots, 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil, ¼ tsp. kosher salt, ¼ tsp. pepper and ½ tsp. dried thyme.

Place onto a baking tray in one even layer and bake in oven for 40-45 minutes or until vegetables are cooked and potatoes are golden.

Jicama and Mandarin Orange Salad (Wednesday)

Peel and cut 1 small jicama into thin strips. In a small bowl combine and refrigerate the following ingredients: ½ cup Mandarin oranges (drain and juice reserved) ½ cup sliced red onion 1 small red bell pepper (seeded and cut into thin strips) ¼ cup reserved Mandarin orange juice juice from ½ of a lime ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro ¼ tsp. paprika ¼ tsp. kosher salt



Steamed Green Beans (Thursday)

Place 1lb of green beans into a steamer basket. Steam green beans until crisp tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the basket, toss with ¼ tsp. of kosher salt, ¼ tsp. of ground black pepper, and the zest of ½ of a lemon.

Serve!

Grab-N-Go

Individual Pizzas (Friday)

Preheat over 425. Top Whole Grain Pita Pocket with 2 Tbsp. grocery store pizza sauce. Choose from the following toppings: Vegetable or fruit toppings: diced tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, pineapple. Meat toppings: pepperoni, ham, ready cooked turkey sausage. 2 ounces low fat mozzarella or feta. Allow each family member to create their own pizza. Cook for 12-15 minutes or until cheese is beginning to golden.

Leftover

Whole Grain Pita Pocket (Tuesday)

Heat 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil in a skillet. Add Shredded leftover pork tenderloin, 1 shredded tart apple and ¼ cup dried cranberries or cherries. Heat mixture thoroughly. Stuff pita, add mixed greens and enjoy. Serve with a side of mandarin oranges.

*Note for safe food handling; reheat leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F

Week 1 Menu

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Bourbon & Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Baby Carrots & Diced Potatoes Chicken Noodle Soup with a Whole Grain Dinner Roll & Peached Packed in Natural Juice Leftover Whole Grain Pita stuffed with Hot Pork Tenderloin, Mixed Greens, Tart Apples & Dried Cranberries. Served with a side of Chicken Noodle Soup Fish Tacos -Topped with Broccoli Slaw, served with Jicama & Mandarin Orange Salad. Chicken Cacciatore served a top Whole Grain Pasta & Green Beans Grab-N-Go Individual Homemade, Whole Grain Pizza with Tossed salad Restaurant Night Check out our tips below

(© 2017 WZZM)