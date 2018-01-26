Technology to help you meet your fitness goals

Red Shoes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every year, people set goals to shape up and get healthier. Verizon PR Manager and former tech reporter Steve Van Dinter stopped by to show off some devices designed to help people bring their "A" game in 2018. Some of the items include the Apple Series 3 Watch, SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones and UA In-Ear Sport Wireless Headphones, UA Stash & UA Protect Grip Cases and UA Connect Magnetic Mount. Some of the apps Steve suggests to help keep people motived include Google Goals, RunKeeper and Workout Trainer. For more information, please visit www.verizonwireless.com

