TGIT

ABC's TGIT lineup is back! The season premieres of “Grey's Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” are Thursday, Sept. 28 beginning 8 p.m. with “Scandal” returning a week later to kick off its farewell season on Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. on WZZM 13.

© 2017 WZZM-TV