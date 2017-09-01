The Canning Diva to release new book: Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A West Michigan Woman is just a week away from releasing the first comprehensive guide to home canning with her latest book, Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table.
Diane Deverauax, also known as The Canning Diva®, stopped by My West Michigan to share a sneak peek.
For more information, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs