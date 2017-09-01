WZZM
The Canning Diva to release new book: Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table

Fall Canning

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 11:02 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A West Michigan Woman is just a week away from releasing the first comprehensive guide to home canning with her latest book, Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table.

Diane Deverauax, also known as The Canning Diva®, stopped by My West Michigan to share a sneak peek.

