The Canning Diva to release new book: Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table

Courtesy: http://canningdiva.com (Photo: Diane)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A West Michigan Woman is just a week away from releasing the first comprehensive guide to home canning with her latest book, Canning Full Circle: From Garden to Jar to Table.

Diane Deverauax, also known as The Canning Diva®, stopped by My West Michigan to share a sneak peek.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV