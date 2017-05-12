This Craft Nation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fred Bueltmann and Kyle Bice are the duo behind This Craft Nation. They embarked on a month-long journey (via train), to explore the craft renaissance and maker movement.

The point of this cross-country quest was to better understand the awe-inspiring craft renaissance of the last forty years, and bring back intriguing answers.

They plan to take readers and listeners deep into the creative combustion engine of our country; talking to makers & craftspeople of all kinds; discovering the deeper truths of “This Craft Nation.”

For more information visit their website, www.thiscraftnation.com, and their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ThisCraftNation/.

