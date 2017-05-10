The Love Boat celebrates 40 years

The Love Boat

May 2017 marks forty years since The Love Boat first aired!

The show shaped the careers of it’s cast and sparked the growth of the cruise industry, making a holiday on the high-seas attainable for the masses.

Gavin MacLeod portayed the endearing ‘Captain Stubing.’ Jill Whelan co-starred as his daughter, ‘Vicki.'

The Love Boat premiered in May 1977 and sailed for nine seasons - from 1977 to 1986. The series featured more than 1,000 guest celebrity stars including Betty White, Milton Berle, Tom Hanks, Florence Henderson and Debbie Reynolds.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV