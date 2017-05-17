WZZM
The Minimalists share tips for living with less

The Minimalists: Less is Now

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:49 AM. EDT May 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Join The Minimalists for a night of less.

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus will present an in-depth talk about minimalism and record a live version of "Ask The Minimalists" for their popular podcast -- #LessIsNow.

It's happening Wednesday, May 17, at 20 Monroe Live.

For more information, visit www.20monroelive.com.

