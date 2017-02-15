The Naked Magicians show off their tricks and unique look

The Naked Magicians

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - From the creator of the biggest magic show on the planet comes the worlds naughtiest magic show "The Naked Magicians."

The show features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as these two hot and hilarious magicians say abracadabra and take magic to a whole new level.

Left without sleeves or pockets, The Naked Magicians saucy magic is baffling and entertaining, bringing a new meaning to "now you see it." This boisterous R-rated magic show, strips away the top hats and capes, promising full frontal illusions.

Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants. This show proves just that. You can see The Naked Magicians tonight at 20 Monroe Live.

For more information: www.nakedmagicians.com

Follow The Naked Magicians online on Facebook, Twitter @NakedMagicians and Instagram.

