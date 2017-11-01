The return of the first-ever all-Michigan gin: Long Road MICHIGIN

(Photo: Courtesy of Long Road Distillery)

GRAND RAPIDS - It's the return of the first-ever all-Michigan gin.

Kyle VanStrien and Jon O'Connor co-owners of Long Road Distillers stopped by My West Michigan to tell us all about it.

MICHIGIN was named "Best Gin in the World" at the Fifty Best Competition 2017. It's made from 100% Michigan sourced ingredients, including red winter wheat from Heffron Farms and hand-picked juniper from Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.

This gin one-of-a-kind and a limited, seasonal release based on the harvest of juniper and the other unique botanicals -- so get it while you can!

There will be 50% off gin cocktails and MICHIGIN pours at Long Road Distillers, located at 537 Leonard Street NW, from 4 p.m. until midnight.

