ThirstyThursday: Coppercraft Distillery's new cocktail menu

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Coppercraft Distillery has released a new, bold signature cocktail menu to pair with the release of Chef Kelsey Winter-Troutwine's new seasonal summer food menu, exploring the freshest flavors and tastes of West Michigan.

New pairings include:

The Medicine Woman cocktail (Gin, lavender simple syrup, lime, truffle salt, grains of paradise and thyme ice) paired with cavatelli with fresh green peas and asparagus - The subtly savory cocktail complements the fresh, starchy entree.

The Bison cocktail (corn whiskey, apple balsamic, basil, maple brown sugar, ginger beer) paired with the Heirloom Tomato Salad - Both are a bit earthy and complex, complementing each other perfectly.

Starlight cocktail (Rye, rum, maple and lemon) paired with the Fried Green Tomato BLT - The saltiness of the ham and fried tomato contrast with the slightly fruity taste of the cocktail.

Bee-Gee Flip cocktail (gin, basil, ginger simple syrup and egg white) paired with the Lemon Basil Pound Cake dessert - Both are a bit sweet and herbal, which creates a perfectly fresh and fruity end to a delicious meal

