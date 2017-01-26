Mai tai 1 on

1oz Gray Skies Spiced Rum

1oz Gray Skies Silver Rum

.5oz Orange Liqueur (triple sec will work)

.25oz fresh lime juice

.25oz simple syrup

.25oz orgeat

.5oz pineapple juice

.25oz coconut syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice in cocktail shaker and strain into a large rocks glass with ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and brandied cherries.

The Barrel – a Gray Skies spin on an old fashioned

2.5oz Gray Skies Michigan Single Malt Whiskey

.33oz BLiS bourbon maple syrup

3 dashes of barrel aged bitters

All the ingredients in this cocktail are barrel aged lending the cocktail its name. Stir the ingredients with ice in a shaker and strain into a rocks glass over ice (1 large cube if possible). Garnish with a lemon twist and brandied cherry.

For more information about Gray Skies Distillery please visit: www.grayskiesdistillery.com

