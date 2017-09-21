Thirsty Thursday: Green Zebra, Founders Brewing Company

Founders Green Zebra beer (Photo: Founders Brewing Co.)

GRAND RAPIDS - For the fifth year, we’re brewing a beer to benefit ArtPrize, an art competition hosted in our hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Previous ArtPrize series beers include Mosaic Promise, Pale Joe, Spectra Trifecta and more.

This year’s ArtPrize beer is Green Zebra, a gose-style ale brewed with watermelon and sea salt. Michael Steil, Curriculum Coordinator, shares details of the brew that people can find at places like the Apartment Lounge.

© 2017 WZZM-TV