Thirsty Thursday: Iron Fish Distillery

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sarah Anderson from Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville stopped by My West Michigan to talk with us about Michigan’s only farm distillery.

Iron Fish recently broke ground on a big expansion project, the 4,500 square foot Rickhouse. Iron Fish has also added a kitchen featuring a wood fired oven.

Iron Fish produces a variety of unique spirits including whiskey, white and dark rum, vodka, gin and barrel aged gin, and rum cask, maple cask and tawny port cask barrel aged bourbon.

For more information, visit www.Ironfishdistillery.com.

