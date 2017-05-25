WZZM
Thirsty Thursday: National Drink Wine Day!

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:03 AM. EDT May 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's National Drink Wine Day!

Joann Noto, co-owner of Noto's Old World Italian Dining stopped by My West Michigan to feature the following wines:

  • Josh Cellars Rosé
  • Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
  • Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio
  • Eppa Sangria

