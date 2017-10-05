WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

#Thirsty Thursday: The Apartment Lounge makes ArtPrize cocktails with Michigan distilleries

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:15 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

Today's #Thirsty Thursday takes us to The Apartment Lounge to make an cocktail featuring Michigan distilleries: 

 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories