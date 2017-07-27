WZZM
Close

#ThirstyThursday: Greyline Solshine Malt Whisky

Thirsty Thursday

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:02 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #ThirstyThursday features award-winning Long Road Distillers.

Kyle Van Strien and Jon O'Connor are co-owners and joined My West Michigan to talk about the August release of Greyline Solshine Malt Whisky.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

#ThirstyThursday: Buffalo Traders Lounge

WZZM

#ThirstyThursday: Brewery 4 Two 4

WZZM

#ThirstyThursday: Earthen Ales

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories