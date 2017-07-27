ThirstyThursday: Greyline Solshine Malt Whisky

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's #ThirstyThursday features award-winning Long Road Distillers.
Kyle Van Strien and Jon O'Connor are co-owners and joined My West Michigan to talk about the August release of Greyline Solshine Malt Whisky.
For more information, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs