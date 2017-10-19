ThirstyThursday: Passerella Italian Coffee

Passerella Italian Coffee

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Passerella Italian Coffee recently opened inside the Boardwalk Building at 940 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Owner Laurel Deruda says the name Passerella means Boardwalk in Italian.

Passerella serves not only authentic Italian coffee and drinks, but delicious paninis and homemade mozzarella.

Deruda says there was a need for a coffee shop in the neighborhood with so many apartments, condos and businesses nearby.

Passerella is open 7am to 4pm Monday through Saturday.

