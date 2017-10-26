ThirstyThursday: The Knickerbocker showcases spooky, spirited cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS - On this #ThirstyThursday, Spirits Captain Becky Fuller showcases four different spooky cocktails for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

The cocktails featured this weekend will be the Black Apple, Moregu-a-Rita, Slimer, and Purple People Eater.

Celebrate Halloween with us & a DJ spinning the top 40 hits! There will be a costume contest so be sure to find an awesome costume -- the first place winner will receive a 1-liter boot and $50 gift card; the second place winner will receive a Stein and $25 gift card. All costumes are welcome and the event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV