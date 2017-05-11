ThirstyThursday: Tulip Time brew & cocktails

Tulip Time brew & cocktails

HOLLAND, MICH. - Today's Thirsty Thursday focuses on Tulip Time's signature cocktails!

Barefoot TOE-tally Tasty Tulip – Triple T

3 oz Barefoot Summer Red Spritzer Can

1.5 oz Cranberry juice

1 oz Orange Liqueur

1/4 oz Lime juice

Lime slices for garnish

Coppercraft Tulip Julep

2 oz Coppercraft Applejack

1/2 oz Vanilla simple syrup

1/2 oz Blackberry shrub

5 mint leaves

New Holland Brewing Co. – Hollander

Pure Michigan Saison with all Michigan based products

Only available at the New Holland Pub on 8th while supplies last

Barley milled at the DeZwaan Windmill on Windmill Island

The following restaurants will be offering items from Tulip Time's beverage sponsors:

CitySen Lounge

61 East Seventh Street, Holland, MI 49423

616-796-2112

Crazy Horse

2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424

616-395-8393

Hops at 84 East

84 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

616-396-8484

Sandy Point Beach House

7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI 49460

616-796-8210

Big E's

121 E. 8th St., Holland, MI 49423

616-582-8585

