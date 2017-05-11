ThirstyThursday: Tulip Time brew & cocktails

HOLLAND, MICH. - Today's Thirsty Thursday focuses on Tulip Time's signature cocktails!
Barefoot TOE-tally Tasty Tulip – Triple T
- 3 oz Barefoot Summer Red Spritzer Can
- 1.5 oz Cranberry juice
- 1 oz Orange Liqueur
- 1/4 oz Lime juice
- Lime slices for garnish
- Coppercraft Tulip Julep
- 2 oz Coppercraft Applejack
- 1/2 oz Vanilla simple syrup
- 1/2 oz Blackberry shrub
- 5 mint leaves
New Holland Brewing Co. – Hollander
- Pure Michigan Saison with all Michigan based products
- Only available at the New Holland Pub on 8th while supplies last
- Barley milled at the DeZwaan Windmill on Windmill Island
- The following restaurants will be offering items from Tulip Time's beverage sponsors:
CitySen Lounge
- 61 East Seventh Street, Holland, MI 49423
- 616-796-2112
Crazy Horse
- 2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424
- 616-395-8393
Hops at 84 East
- 84 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
- 616-396-8484
Sandy Point Beach House
- 7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI 49460
- 616-796-8210
Big E's
- 121 E. 8th St., Holland, MI 49423
- 616-582-8585
