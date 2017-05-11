WZZM
#ThirstyThursday: Tulip Time brew & cocktails

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:45 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - Today's Thirsty Thursday focuses on Tulip Time's signature cocktails!

Barefoot TOE-tally Tasty Tulip – Triple T

  • 3 oz Barefoot Summer Red Spritzer Can
  • 1.5 oz Cranberry juice
  • 1 oz Orange Liqueur
  • 1/4 oz Lime juice
  • Lime slices for garnish
  • Coppercraft Tulip Julep
  • 2 oz Coppercraft Applejack
  • 1/2 oz Vanilla simple syrup
  • 1/2 oz Blackberry shrub
  • 5 mint leaves

New Holland Brewing Co. – Hollander

  • Pure Michigan Saison with all Michigan based products
  • Only available at the New Holland Pub on 8th while supplies last
  • Barley milled at the DeZwaan Windmill on Windmill Island
  • The following restaurants will be offering items from Tulip Time's beverage sponsors:

CitySen Lounge

  • 61 East Seventh Street, Holland, MI 49423
  • 616-796-2112

Crazy Horse

  • 2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424
  • 616-395-8393

Hops at 84 East

  • 84 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
  • 616-396-8484

Sandy Point Beach House

  • 7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI 49460
  • 616-796-8210

Big E's

  • 121 E. 8th St., Holland, MI 49423
  • 616-582-8585

© 2017 WZZM-TV


