Time for the annual Logging Festival in Newaygo!

NEWAYGO, MICH. - It's time to head to downtown Newaygo for the annual logging festival.
It takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
For all the details, please visit www.rivercountrychamber.com/event-logging-festival.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs