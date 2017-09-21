Time to plan your upcoming wedding!

Wedding Cake

The annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan takes place September 22-23. The two-day show will be held at DeVos Place on Monroe Ave in downtown Grand Rapids. The show includes more than 100 vendors, displays and interactive areas. It also includes Runway Fashion Shows - Friday at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 1:00 pm from Caela Scott Bridal & Formalwear. Admission is $10 at the door. $2.00 off coupon is available online at www.KohlerExpo.com.

