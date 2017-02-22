Tips for shopping in the frozen food section

Sous Chef Bryan Nader, WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton, My West Michigan Viewer Kara Dennings

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See ways to shop smarter in the frozen foods section of the grocery store.

1. Read package labels, note the sodium, fat and ingredients. When buying frozen vegetables/fruits we want to make sure that there isn't added sodium, sugar or fats.

2. Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at the height of their freshness, so they can pack a big nutritional punch, making them a very affordable way to get the maximum nutrition from your vegetables and fruit.

3. We can often over buy on frozen items, make sure before you bring them home that you have space in your freezer to store them.

4. Try to stay away from the processed food items (pizzas, tv dinners etc..) they are packed with sodium, fat and artificial ingredients.

5. While many frozen foods can stay in the freezer for up to 1 year, make sure you have a good plan for using them. They won't do you any good staying in the freezer, we want to make sure that we are incorporating them into our diets.

6. Frozen fruit with no added sugar, can be used in smoothies, baking, or thawed out and eaten as is.

Courtesy: Chef Bryan Nader, Mercy Health Saint Mary's

(© 2017 WZZM)