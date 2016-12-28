Top 10 foods of the decade with a healthy twist

Five energy bars made out of a variety of ingredients, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As 2016 comes to an end, we're taking a look back at America's favorite foods. A marketing research firm surveyed Americans on which foods they ate at least once a week.

Most of the top 10 foods require no utensils and are easy to consume, but can be bad for the waistline.

Director of Mercy Health nutrition and wellness, Sheryl Lozicki, stopped by My West Michigan to put a healthy twist on the list.

10. Pancakes - 5.3%.

The portion size for pancakes is the size of a CD and syrup is 2 Tablespoons. Avoid the bacon and sausage side.

Blend in banana, applesauce or pumpkin, ground oats or flax seed.

Top your pancakes with fresh berries and Greek yogurt to sweeten them naturally.

9. Chips – 6.1%

The portion size for chips is 1 ounce. This can vary from a small to large handful depending on how much air has been infused into the potato.

Choose pop or baked chips that have less than 150 calories and less than 200 milligrams sodium per serving along with a short list of ingredients you know.

8. Ice Cream Sandwiches – 6.2%

I like these because they are portion controlled and you can easily limit the calories to less than 175 per bar. The sugar, saturated fat and sodium contents are not typically crazy high provided you're not choosing the premium, chocolate dipped or candy coated versions.

7. Bars – 6.7% (granola, cereal, sports and meal replacement bars)

The portion size is one bar, and again I like that they are portion controlled.

Look for bars that contain less than 200 calories, less than 9 grams of sugar, a minimum of 7 grams of protein and more than 3 grams of fiber to help keep you fuller longer. Again look for a short list of ingredients that you know. Many of these can be a candy bar in disguise.

6. Fresh fruit – 7%

I love this trend.

The portion size is 1 medium, 1 cup diced or ½ cup dried.

5. Mexican food – 8.3%

A growing Hispanic population and our love of ethnic foods fuels this trend.

Go light on the chips and salsa and hold the refried beans and rice. The portion sizes can be extreme, fried, salty and cheesy.

Try and make ½ your plate fruit and vegetables by asking for extra shredded lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

4. Poultry sandwiches – 8.3%

Consumption of turkey and chicken sandwiches is on the rise.

These are typically lower in saturated fat, provided they're not fried.

Be careful of restaurant versions where the sauces can be loaded with sodium.

Panera and Chipotle consistently come out on top when it comes to serving animals raised without antibiotics.

3. Pizza – 9.6%

It's hard to imagine how this category continues to grow but it takes up an entire aisle of the freezer section in your local grocery store.

Choose the thin crust and avoid the meat lovers, balancing it out with a side salad in lieu of the bread stick.

2. Bottled water – 10.7%

I'm a huge advocate of making water your beverage of choice, but from the tap. Some research suggests that drinking 2 cups of water before meals can enhance your rate of weight loss when following a low calorie diet by helping you feel fuller. Either way, every living cell within your body contains water. Fill them up.

It's one of the healthiest things you can drink.

1. Yogurt – 12.5%

Traditional yogurt had five to ten grams, whereas Greek yogurt has 13-20 grams of protein per serving. It contains 10-20 percent of your daily value for calcium.

Choose those with lower sugar contents.

Top with fresh fruit, nuts, and chia and flax seeds but do limit the granola crunch as the calories add up fast.

